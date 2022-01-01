MAX Exchange Token Market Cap Achieves $886,698.08 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $886,698.08 and $54,801.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000829 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,046.38 or 0.99885498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00072279 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.06 or 0.00288872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.14 or 0.00424926 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.95 or 0.00152760 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00011275 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000937 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.