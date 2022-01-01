MAX Exchange Token Trading Down 1.2% This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $886,698.08 and approximately $54,801.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,046.38 or 0.99885498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00072279 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.06 or 0.00288872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.14 or 0.00424926 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.95 or 0.00152760 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00011275 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000937 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

