Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP stock opened at $217.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace has a 12 month low of $130.74 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.19.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,165 shares of company stock valued at $70,988,094 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.