Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,608,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.73. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

