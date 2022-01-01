Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Increased by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.0% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $336.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.77.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

