Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 953,783 shares of company stock valued at $315,874,761 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $336.35 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

