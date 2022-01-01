Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $62.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised Methanex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.23.

MEOH opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Methanex by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Methanex by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Methanex by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,473,000 after purchasing an additional 460,313 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Methanex by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 376,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 275,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

