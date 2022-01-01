MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in MetLife by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MetLife by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MetLife by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 83,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MetLife by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

