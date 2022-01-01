MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Raised to $71.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.62.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,525,000 after purchasing an additional 224,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,498,000 after acquiring an additional 29,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

