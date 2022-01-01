MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Raised to $71.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
Shares of MGEE stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,525,000 after purchasing an additional 224,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,498,000 after acquiring an additional 29,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.
