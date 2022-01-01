Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,873 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.0% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $336.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.90 and its 200 day moving average is $304.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

