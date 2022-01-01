Mina Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $35.78 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $3.60 or 0.00007695 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00057630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,688.93 or 0.07893602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00073792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,697.74 or 0.99924320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00053120 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007948 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 336,675,205 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

