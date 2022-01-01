Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,446 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,950 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,627,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after purchasing an additional 291,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 102.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.22.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

