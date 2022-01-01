Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,116 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL stock opened at $376.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.96 and its 200-day moving average is $398.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.37 and a twelve month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.