Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.10 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $415.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 140.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.43.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

