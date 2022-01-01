Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.77 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $88.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,218 shares of company stock worth $11,276,705 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.21.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

