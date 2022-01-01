Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.95. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

