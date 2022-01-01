Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 369 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 10.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,176,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $136.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

