Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Down to $20.43

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.43, but opened at $19.37. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 364 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOLN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Analysts predict that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOLN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

