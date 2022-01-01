Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

MDLZ opened at $66.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.