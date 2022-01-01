Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after acquiring an additional 202,540 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after acquiring an additional 302,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $390.58 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.