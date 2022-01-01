Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Trading Down 0.2%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 372.20 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 375 ($5.04). 98,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 553,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375.80 ($5.05).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.78) price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 346.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 380.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 234.38.

In related news, insider Kate Swann purchased 27,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £79,662.59 ($107,087.77).

