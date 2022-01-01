Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,371.76

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,371.76 ($31.88) and traded as high as GBX 2,535 ($34.08). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,500 ($33.61), with a volume of 12,552 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGNS. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.95) to GBX 2,250 ($30.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.30) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.30) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,394.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,373.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.