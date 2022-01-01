Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) versus Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Financial Survey

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) and Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Propanc Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences $59.32 million 24.49 -$255.13 million ($2.61) -5.97 Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -$2.03 million N/A N/A

Propanc Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myovant Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Propanc Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences -164.51% N/A -32.82% Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -5,811.36%

Risk & Volatility

Myovant Sciences has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Myovant Sciences and Propanc Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences 0 3 2 0 2.40 Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 55.75%. Given Myovant Sciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Myovant Sciences is more favorable than Propanc Biopharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Propanc Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Propanc Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Myovant Sciences beats Propanc Biopharma on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. The company was founded on February 2, 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. is a development-stage healthcare company, which engages in the research and development of cancer treatments. The firm focuses on the treatment of pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer. It offers its product pipeline, including PRP and POP1. The company was founded by James Nathanielsz and Julian Kenyon on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Camberwell, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.