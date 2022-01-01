Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading 39.2% Lower Over Last Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $72,612.99 and approximately $9,086.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,849,506 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

