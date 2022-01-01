National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.21

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $10.98. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 68,215 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NABZY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.4728 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45.

National Australia Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

