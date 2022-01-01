National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 164,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 28.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 408,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6,299.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $73.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

