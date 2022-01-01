Navdeep Gupta Sells 18,947 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $114.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

