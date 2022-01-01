Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Navient were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Navient by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Navient by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 32,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.