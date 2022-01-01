NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

NBTB stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

