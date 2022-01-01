Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 90.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 129.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $45.41 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.