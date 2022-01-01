New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 20,109 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,109 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $15,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

NYSE AMN opened at $122.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.26. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.