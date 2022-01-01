New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 120,530 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $126.40 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $128.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

