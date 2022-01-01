New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.57 Million Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cable One were worth $13,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Cable One by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cable One by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One stock opened at $1,763.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,621.19 and a 52-week high of $2,269.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,768.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,866.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

CABO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

In other Cable One news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,642 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.