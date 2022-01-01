New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 14,221 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $14,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 23.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 18.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 380.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.36 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.47.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

