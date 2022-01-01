New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,074 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

In other news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total transaction of $303,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.84, for a total transaction of $5,146,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,284 shares of company stock valued at $22,393,184 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $178.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 150.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

