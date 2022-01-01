New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,770 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.29% of Nomad Foods worth $13,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 203.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.