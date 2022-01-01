New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $153,043,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $87,675,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $79,780,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $59,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $126.40 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $128.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

