New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 374,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $15,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in FOX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,236 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 155.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after buying an additional 1,007,087 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,853,000 after buying an additional 1,003,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,868,000 after buying an additional 979,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $25,737,755,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.90 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

