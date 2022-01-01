Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201,349 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands comprises about 2.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $579,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $10,618,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2,379.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 426,666 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

