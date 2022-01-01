Nexo Trading Up 4.6% This Week (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00005380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $9.36 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nexo has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00042687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

