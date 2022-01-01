NFT Alley Price Tops $0.14 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $70,667.77 and approximately $24,616.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.66 or 0.07899343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00074275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,778.43 or 0.99906219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053501 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007938 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

