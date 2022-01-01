NFTb (NFTB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $787,956.00

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a market capitalization of $26.51 million and $787,956.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,689.82 or 0.07839745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00073817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,868.68 or 0.99581812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007775 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

