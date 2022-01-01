Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Sells $144,200.28 in Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 175,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $144,200.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Warren Lynn Frazier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 23,309 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $21,444.28.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 115,449 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $113,140.02.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $104,000.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 42,755 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $98,336.50.

Nine Energy Service stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.45. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 605.98% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 880,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

