Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,350 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.96 and a 200-day moving average of $144.21. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $164.98. The firm has a market cap of $395.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

