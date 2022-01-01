Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Trims Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $625,747,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $351,163,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $377,027,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $719.15 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.50 and a fifty-two week high of $728.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $651.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

