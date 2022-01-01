Nord/LB Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €58.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RTL. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on shares of RTL Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on shares of RTL Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTL Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.16 ($61.55).

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($68.00) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($86.39).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

