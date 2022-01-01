Nord/LB Reiterates “€77.00” Price Target for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS)

Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.50 ($86.93).

Shares of KWS opened at €73.00 ($82.95) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €63.20 ($71.82) and a 52 week high of €80.90 ($91.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

