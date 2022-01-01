Nord/LB Reiterates “€98.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($111.36) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €102.86 ($116.88).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €88.49 ($100.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($109.53). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €89.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.12. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4.94.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

