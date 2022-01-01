Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 3,360 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chewy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in Chewy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Chewy by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,948.50 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Wedbush lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.81.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,574,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

