Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.07 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,302,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,346,000 after buying an additional 424,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,855,000 after purchasing an additional 153,882 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after purchasing an additional 897,435 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,093,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,115,000 after purchasing an additional 198,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,131,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $50.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

